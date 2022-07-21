Death Is Coming Soon – Mike Tyson

Boxing legend Mike Tyson says he’s likely to die very soon.

Speaking on his podcast, ‘Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,’ the former heavyweight champion, also revealed his money struggles with his wife, despite being a multi-millionaire.

He said he feels his death inching closer, adding: “We are all gonna die one day, of course. When I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face, I say, ‘Wow. That means my expiration date is coming close, really soon.

“Money doesn’t mean s**t to me. I always say that to people. They think money will make them happy, they have never had that much money before, because when you do nobody can truly love you. How am I going to confess love when you have $500 billion in the bank?”

With an outstanding boxing career, Tyson was the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing at the age of 20, going 50-6 during his competitive years.

He garnered attention due to his brutal and fearsome boxing style, and being the only heavyweight boxer to unify the WBC, WBA and IBF boxing titles in succession.

His career saw him gain notoriety after his very controversial 1997 boxing match against Evander Holyfield where he bit off part of his ear.