LSPR will Host Thought-Provoking and Practical Workshops on Personal Branding and Crisis Management this July

Starting on the 7th of July, LSPR will be delivering a virtual workshop focusing on Crisis Management and Navigating Uncertainty anchored by John Dalton, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of LSPR Global. On the 8th of July, a non-virtual workshop will be held on Personal Branding and Executive Presence, delivered in person by Susan Croft, Director of Programmes.

The first training on Crisis Management and Navigating Uncertainty will be free of charge. Participants for the second training will be charged a nominal fee per person, with special discounts for groups. The registration and other details for the workshops are available on the official website and social media pages @lspr.ng.

Considering the recent spike in crisis management issues especially across tech start-ups in the country, and the need to build and maintain a reputable brand, these workshops are very timely. This is a call to all CEOs, management staff, tech enthusiasts and budding PR professionals. Attendees will receive an effective toolkit to deal with crises, defend brand identity, communicate appropriately to the right stakeholders and so much more.

The London School of Public Relations (LSPR) Nigeria was launched earlier this year to provide corporate training to business owners, professionals and aspirants in the PR industry. Founder, Charles Edosomwan commented: “At such a critical time, business owners must know how best to communicate, defend and develop their brands using methods that produce effective solutions. It is also important for individuals to build their own personal brand, understand the role of executive presence and be sensitive about the effect they have on others, particularly in critical communication encounters.”

With a reputation of having trained and deployed professionals delivering high-quality solutions to problems, LSPR is pitching a tent in the PR industry in Nigeria to do the same. Mr John Dalton, Founder and Director of LSPR Worldwide, who formally launched LSPR Nigeria, emphasised the need for organisations to build reputational capabilities, to make themselves more resilient against risks and emerging issues. Hence, the need for these first workshops and other trainings that the institution offers. All courses will be delivered by certified world-class trainers reputable in their fields.

