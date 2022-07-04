Ortom Loses Cool On Live TV, Says He’s Been Barred From Seeing Buhari

Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has revealed that he has been barred from seeing President Muhammadu Buhari.

While appearing on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, on Thursday, Ortom expressed frustration that the show’s presenter would not allow him to speak about the country’s security challenges.

“That is my problem with Channels Television, you will always not want someone to tell the truth,” the governor said after Seun Okinbaloye, the programme’s host, chided the governor for saying bandits may take over the presidential villa.

According to Okinbaloye, Ortom’s “view is extreme”.

But the governor went on to say: “If you don’t want me to appear on your programme, you tell me. Things are going bad. Nigeria is going down the drain and you are watching as a television network; people are watching. If you don’t want me to say it, then don’t invite me to your programme.

“I cannot go to the villa. I cannot go and see the president, they have stopped me and yet… you should help me communicate to the president; you are stopping me.

“What do you want me to do? Have I said anything that is not true? Even today my people have been killed. You want me to do what? What do you want me to do?

“Everywhere, there are killings everywhere.”