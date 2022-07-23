No Light For 8 Hours Today, Kano DisCo Alerts Customers

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has notified customers in its franchise states that there won’t be supply for 8 hours on Saturday.

The outage, according to the company, is to enable some repairs at the Kumbotso transmission station in the state.

In a statement by its Head of Corporate Communication, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, KEDCO said the outage will be experienced between 10am and 6:30pm on Saturday.

“This is to allow for repairs to be carried out at the Kumbotso Transmission Station, which supplies Kano complex in order to improve the quality of supply to our numerous customers,” part of the statement read.

The Kano DisCo therefore apologized to its customers for the inconveniences and assured of regular supply as soon as the engineers complete repairs on the equipment.