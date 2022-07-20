Osun Election: Give Adeleke Certificate Of Return, Davido Urges INEC

Nigerian multiple award-winning singer, Davido, has called out the Independent National Electoral Commission regarding their failure to issue his uncle a certificate of return 48 hours after winning the Osun governorship election.

The music star made a tweet on his verified Twitter account where he called out INEC for failing to issue Adeleke a certificate of return after his victory in the election. He also asked jokingly if they needed fuel to commence the issuing of the certificate of return.

Davido tweeted: ”48hrs after our @AAdeleke_01 victory at the Osun Gubernatorial elections, we are yet to receive our certificate. @inecnigeria should we send you fuel money? LOL Please no one should tamper with the will of the Osun People! Issue the certificate as required by Law! ”

Ademola Adeleke was announced as the winner of the 2022 Osun gubernatorial elections, which were held during the weekends, his nephew Davido is one of the reasons for the music star’s victory in the election considering his influence and endorsement.