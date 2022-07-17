OsunDecides: Portable Reacts As INEC Declares Adeleke Winner

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun State Governorship election.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Adeleke as the winner of the Osun governorship election.

The INEC returning officer for the Osun governorship poll, Prof Oluwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe, made the declaration on Sunday morning.

Adeleke defeated the incumbent governor of the state and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Gboyega Oyetola and thirteen other candidates in the July 16th election.

The PDP governorship candidate was declared the winner at the head office of INEC in Osogbo, the state capital which was used as the collation centre.

Adeleke won 17 local government areas in the state, while the candidate of the APC, Oyetola won the remaining 13 local government areas in the state.

The incumbent governor of the state who was defeated in the election gathered 375,027 votes, while Adeleke polled 403,371 votes to win the election.

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday morning, Portable wrote; ”Congratulations Kinimah Akoi Ademola Adeleke Imole Ti De”