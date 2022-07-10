Reactions As Teni Surprises Fans With Wedding Photos

Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata popularly called Teni is trending on Twitter after sharing wedding photos and videos.

The singer took to her Instagram page to share an adorable video of herself stunning in a beautiful wedding dress and other photos flaunting her rings.

Teni said she can’t keep quiet anymore and accompanied the post with a bride emoji.

She wrote, “Can’t keep this no more,” with a bride emoji.”

The videos has left many of her fans wondering whether the singer is indeed getting married, or promoting her new single titled, ‘Little’.

@EllaOfLagos01 wrote: “Teni is getting married Omoooo”

@Funaya___ wrote: “Omg,Teni is getting married, happy for her,she’s so pretty”

@adibe_victory wrote: “Is teni really getting married or is a shank in this skit ?”

@Tomisinfoluwa wrote: “I want to take her serious but omo Teni is a very unserious somebody”

@chiky_iyke wrote: “Teni looks so beautiful, even without her caps”

@Deevybs wrote: “Wow, Teni is getting married! Who’s the lucky man o??”