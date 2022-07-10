Reactions As Teni Surprises Fans With Wedding Photos

The singer took to her Instagram page to share an adorable video of herself stunning in a beautiful wedding dress and other photos flaunting her rings.
Teni said she can’t keep quiet anymore and accompanied the post with a bride emoji.
She wrote, “Can’t keep this no more,” with a bride emoji.”
The videos has left many of her fans wondering whether the singer is indeed getting married, or promoting her new single titled, ‘Little’.
@EllaOfLagos01 wrote: “Teni is getting married Omoooo”
@Funaya___ wrote: “Omg,Teni is getting married, happy for her,she’s so pretty”
@adibe_victory wrote: “Is teni really getting married or is a shank in this skit ?”
@Tomisinfoluwa wrote: “I want to take her serious but omo Teni is a very unserious somebody”
@chiky_iyke wrote: “Teni looks so beautiful, even without her caps”
@Deevybs wrote: “Wow, Teni is getting married! Who’s the lucky man o??”