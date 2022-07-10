Emmanuella Speaks On Parents Receiving Marriage List From Ned Nwoko

Nigerian comedian and actress Emmanuella of the Mark Angel Comedy has reacted to news of her alleged impending marriage to billionaire Ned Nwoko.

The 11-year-old TV star denied claims of her parents receiving any marriage list from the politician.

Speaking via her verified Facebook handle she stated categorically that the rumour was untrue.

This comes after the young comedian shared a post on her Facebook page and a curious fan asked if the news of the impending marriage was true.

Responding, Emmanuela stated that it was fake news.

In other news, May Edochie, the first wife of Nollywood actor, Yul has yanked off her wedding ring, months after the controversial marriage of her husband to his colleague, Judy Austin.

Recall that earlier this year, Yul Edochie got the social media agog when he announced his marriage to Judy and the arrival of their son, Star Dikeh.