Iyabo Ojo, Kunle Afod, Others Express Concern For Ronke Oshodi-Oke As She Mourns

Nollywood actress, Ronke Oshodi-Oke has taken to social media to announce the demise of her mother.

In the post shared on her Instagram page, the actress sounds like the mother was battling an ailment, stating that they tried their best but God loves her more.

She expressed appreciation to everyone who had prayed for the mother and contributed to her well-being.

She wrote: “We tried our best but God loves you more than we do. Keep resting on with your creator. Am saying a very big thank you on behalf of Sisi London and family Seun.Coker_Peters_1 and others to those who prayed, contributed for mummy’s well-being. God bless you all and my colleagues”

Reacting to the post, many of her colleagues like Iyabo Ojo, Kunle Afod, Jide Awobona and many others stormed the comment section with condolence messages.

iyaboojofespris wrote: “Awwwwwwwww may her soul rest in perfect peace”

yewandeadekoyaabiodun wrote: “May her soul rest in perfect peace. So sorry for your loss sis”

jideawobona wrote: “So sorry for the loss sis, May her soul rest in peace”

allwellademolaa wrote: “Accept my condolences sis”

officialtoyinadewale wrote: “May her soul rest in perfect peace Ijmn Accept my condolences sis”

christorphanagehomeondo wrote: “So sorry for your irreparable losses accept our sympathy. My Beautiful Mama’s gentle soul rest in perfect peace”