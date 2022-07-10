Nkechi Blessing Reacts As Chacha Eke Cries Out For Help

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has reacted to her colleague’s Chacha Eke Faani cry for help over changing her name on Instagram.

Recall that Chacha had earlier announced the end of her 9 years of marriage to her husband Austin Faani via social media.

Taking to her Instagram account once more, Chacha has said that she is finding it difficult to edit her name on the app.

She wrote; “Need help editing my Instagram username. Been at it fruitlessly for weeks. Suggestions anyone?”.

Reacting to the call for help Nkechi Blessing wrote: It’s hard cuz you are verified… It will take a while”.

Meanwhile, Veteran Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs and his wife, Joke Silva have wowed many of their colleagues and fans with a loved-up video.

The celebrity couple joined other Muslim faithful in the Eid-el-Kabir celebration and urged them to enjoy the Salah.

The video shared on Joke’s Instagram page shows the couple stunning in lovely traditional outfits and serving their fans’ couple goals.

She captioned the video: “Happy Eid Mubarak to all our Muslim brothers and Sisters. Enjoy Salah. Thanks, @maiatafo…its a great fit and was a fun shoot. 80th birthday loading”