Days After Announcing Marriage Crash, ChaCha Eke Seeks Help

Nollywood actress, ChaCha Eke Faani has called for help following the crash of her marriage with her husband and movie producer, Austin Faani.

Recall that the mother of four had taken to her Instagram page in June to announce the crash of her nine-year-old marriage.

Many people had thought it was a stunt like she did in 2020 when she made a U-turn, claiming she was suffering from bipolar.

However, the recent news of her marriage split became a reality after the actress unfollowed her husband on the photo and video sharing app, Instagram.

The actress also deleted their photos on her page, except the one she used in announcing the marriage split.

In a new development, Chacha Eke took to her Instagram page to reveal she has been experiencing difficulties in editing her name on the platform.

She urged her fans and colleagues to give her suggestions on how to go about it.

She wrote: “Need help editing my Instagram username. Been at it fruitlessly for weeks. Suggestions anyone?”