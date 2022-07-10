Davido, Mercy Aigbe, Broda Shaggy, Laura Ikeji React As Teni Sits Pretty In Wedding Gown

Popular Nigerian musician and tomboy Teniola Apata has caused quite a stir online after sharing a video of herself in a gorgeous wedding gown.

The singer has left a number of people confused and wondering if she is actually tying the knot or shooting a music video.

However, there is one thing certain, the tomboy has wowed her fans with her feminine look.

Various celebrities took to the comment section to shower her with praises for how beautiful she looked.

Davido: “Teni oooooo”

Regina Daniels: “So beautiful.”

Laura Ikeji: “So beautiful.”

Sumboademoye: “You are so beautiful.”

Kie_kie_: “You are too gorgeous.”

Officialtoyinadewale: “See my Teniola oh, so gorgeous.”

Debolalagos: “Teni makanaki, most beautiful and blessed.”

Mercy Aigbe and Broda shaggi left love emojis