Suleman: Shut Up! I’m Single, You ‘Are A Bingo’ – Shan George Knocks Yul Edochie

Nollywood actress, Shan George, has slammed her colleague, Yul Edochie, over a recent statement on the alleged relationship involving some female Nollywood stars and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministeries, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

In the wake of the allegation, Yul took to his Instagram page to mock the people, who were called out by the controversial blogger.

According to Yul, the female actors deserve to be dragged online because they also mocked him when the blogger leaked the secret of his marriage to his colleague, Judy Austin.

Responding to this, Shan in a post shared on Instagram on Friday, blasted Yul.

She wrote: “Shut up, Yul Edochie, I’m single, u r bingo”

Shan George Speaks On Dating Suleman

Shan recently shared a photo of Pastor Suleman on her social media page, stating the clergyman is one of the kindest and most straightforward persons that she knows.

The actress claimed Suleman is a blunt person just like his sermon and she respects him so much noting that everything is not about intimacy.

Shan said that she cannot publicly deny people she respects adding she never at any time dated Apostle Suleman as rumoured.