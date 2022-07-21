Video Of Men Changing Into Bishop’s Outfits At Shettima’s Unveiling Emerges

Some of the ‘bishops’ that stormed the official unveiling of Kashim Shettima as running mate to the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu have been seen changing clothes.

Recall that some religious leaders stormed the venue of the unveiling of the former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima as the Vice Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, held in Abuja today, 20th July.

The Christian leaders who refused to identify their churches were seen amongst the huge turn out of members and supporters seen at the event. In the video that surfaced online, some group of men was captured changing into their 'bishops' outfits before making their way into the ceremony.

