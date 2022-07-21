Video Of Men Changing Into Bishop’s Outfits At Shettima’s Unveiling Emerges

Some of the ‘bishops’ that stormed the official unveiling of Kashim Shettima as running mate to the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu have been seen changing clothes.
Recall that some religious leaders stormed the venue of the unveiling of the former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima as the Vice Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, held in Abuja today, 20th July.
Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria earlier disassociated itself from clerics present at the unveiling of Kashim Shettima as the running mate of the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.
Reacting to the event on Wednesday, the Vice President of CAN (19 Northern States and Abuja) and its chairman in Kaduna State, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, likened the Bishops to desperados who went there for themselves.
Hahahahaha Interesting. God continue to be merciful unto us. As we wait patiently for your
will to be done.