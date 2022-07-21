Journalists Should Do More To Enhance Nigeria’s Democracy, Says Gbajabiamila

Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, has asked journalists to protect Nigeria’s democracy through reporting.

Gbajabiamila spoke on Wednesday at the inauguration of the new executives of the house of representatives press corps and the launch of its maiden magazine titled: Green Sentinel.

The speaker who was represented by his deputy, Idris Wase, stated that journalists should hold the government to account to promote good governance.

“I urge you to use available opportunities of cross-checking your facts. Our doors are always wide open,” he said.

“Nothing is done in secret because we believe in communication. Communication is power. Where you lack communication there would be gaps.

“We believe you (journalists) can discharge your onerous functions. You have a role to improve society and you have been doing that but you should do more.

“Nigeria should move forward and we shall collectively move the Nigeria project forward. Democracy is about teamwork and we must work together to protect those things that would promote the tenets of democracy and good governance in Nigeria. We must all work together for Nigeria to work.”