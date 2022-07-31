‘We Have No Other Country, God Deliver Us’ – Peter Obi Prays At Pastor Enenche’s Church

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, amidst the state of the country, has revealed his utmost prayer for Nigeria.

Recall that the former Governor of Anambra State, joined other public office holders and members of the Dunamis International Gospel Center for a vigil on Friday, in Abuja.

The General Overseer of the Church, Paul Enenche, during the service called out some leaders of the country for prayers.

Enenche called out Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa Edith and the LP flagbearer, Peter Obi as a point of contact to the nation’s political leadership.

When asked to say a word, Obi prayed that God should deliver and liberate Nigeria from its current state.

He said: “God we have no other country except this one, God deliver us. God free and liberate us.”

The wife of the Delta State Governor, also prayed that the country will never go down stating that a new dawn has been birthed.

Edith said: “It’s well with Nigeria, the country will never go down, a new dawn is birthed. Only the blood will do this.”

On his part, Udom said: “We all join our faith together and declare that Nigeria is liberated, Nigeria is rescued, Nigeria is restored to the glory of God.”