Buhari Recalls Bashir Ahmad, Promotes Him To Special Assistant

President Muhammadu Buhari has recalled Bashir Ahmad, his former personal assistant on new media, as a special assistant on digital communications.

According to NAN, Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, confirmed the reappointment in a letter addressed to Ahmad, dated July 20, 2022.

In the letter, Mustapha said the appointment took effect on July 19, 2022.

In May, Ahmad resigned his appointment following Buhari’s directive that political appointees within his cabinet who are vying for political offices to quit their positions.

He, however, lost his bid to secure the ticket as the candidate of the All Progressives (APC) for the Gaya/Ajingi/Albasu constituency of Kano state ahead of the 2023 election.