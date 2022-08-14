Tinubu: APC Will Run Issue-Based Campaign, Says Keyamo

The All Progressives Congress presidential campaign spokesperson, Festus Keyamo has assured Nigerians that the ruling party would be committed to issue-based campaigns for the 2023 presidential election.

He clarified that despite tactics from opposition parties, the APC will stick to issues and run a clean campaign for next year’s election.

Keyamo, who is also the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, gave the assurance on his Twitter page on Saturday in response to statements of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation’s spokesperson, Dino Melaye, during a recent interview.

The minister said the APC would refrain from calling opposition parties and their presidential candidates’ names, adding that an abusive campaign was a “sign of frustration”.

He wrote, “We’ll run a clean campaign. We’ll not use abusive words on our opponents & their spokespersons. We’ll refrain from calling those who Nigerians think & say they look stupid with their gaffs as such.

“Abuses on a campaign trail are a sign of frustration. We will stick to the issues.”