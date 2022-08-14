I Will Change Osun In 100 Days, Adeleke Vows

Senator Ademola Adeleke, the newly elected governor of Osun State, claimed on Saturday that the All Progressives Congress will lose its legal battle to overturn his victory in the July 16 governorship election because it was a free and fair election.

Adeleke spoke at a rally in Ijebu-Jesa, Osun State, to welcome Dr. Wale Bolorunduro, a former finance commissioner under the administration of the late governor Rauf Aregbesola, and his followers.

He claimed that his main concern was how to advance the state and promised immediate results during his first 100 days in office.

“The whole world knew that the election was free and fair. The APC is just wasting their time. They have the right to go to court but I can tell you, it is dead on arrival.

“Osun people, who have voted massively for us, should keep calm and not worry. This time around, the people of Osun State have spoken and it is the will of God.

“The only thing I’m concerned with now is how to make Osun great and I am promising that in my first 100 days in office, Osun will witness a massive change,” Adeleke concluded.