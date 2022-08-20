We Will Crush Anyone Working With Former PDP National Chairman – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has threatened to fight to finish anyone working with former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus.

Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’s presidential candidate, counts Secondus as a key ally.

At the opening ceremony for the construction of internal roads in Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Wike issued the warning on Saturday.

The governor insisted that anyone who camps out with “enemies of the state” will be “finished.”

He said, “If anybody fights our system we will fight the person back.

“Let me tell you what you don’t understand in politics. The moment you claim to be working with us and tomorrow you shift to our enemy, we will take every might we have, we will even leave our enemy and finish you first.

“So all of you who are going back to Abuja to hold meetings with our enemies in the state, I’m going to finish you to the last.

“We removed a National Party Chairman who was not doing well. All of them were here, we all agreed, now they are going to Abuja to hold meetings with the man we removed, thinking that you will use that to fight us, we will crush them”.