10 Dead As Tanker Explodes On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

At least ten individuals were fatally burnt to death following a tanker explosion that occurred at Araromi on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Thursday morning.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun, Ahmed Umar, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

According to Umar, the incident happened before the Sagamu Interchange in Araromi near Conoil. He claimed that the blazing inferno burned five automobiles.

According to him, the accident victims were completely burned beyond recognition.

He lists the following vehicles as being involved in the collision: a Mack truck bearing the registration number AKL 198 ZT; an unregistered Iveco truck; a Mazda bus bearing the number FFE 361 XB; an unmarked Howo truck; and the Mack tanker.

“Driver of the Iveco truck, who was travelling on top speed lost control and rammed into the tanker, which resulted to fire outbreak due to leakage,”

He added that the Mazda bus was engulfed by the fire, saying that all those that died were in the bus.

“The suspected cause of the multiple crashes was excessive speed which led to the loss of control on the part of the Iveco truck and smashed the tanker body which resulted in a fire outbreak due to leakage.

“The Mazda bus got engulfed in the spark of the fire,” Umar said.

He added that the deceased was taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital Sagamu.

Umar, after visiting the scene of the accident, commiserated with the families of the victims.

He advised motorists to drive cautiously, obey traffic rules and regulations, and as well consider other road users while driving.

Earlier, FRSC had advised motorists and public to use alternative routes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway due to a tanker explosion at Araromi Town before the Interchange.

Umar said: “The rescue operation is still on and people involved were yet to be confirmed because a bus is also involved.

“The crash scene was cordoned off to avoid a secondary crash as traffic has been diverted.

“Men of Fire Service have arrived at the scene and effort is being made to put out the fire. Traffic has been temporarily diverted at Lufuwape U-turn to ease the traffic situation,” he said.

The sector commander advised motorists to remain calm and cooperate with traffic managers controlling the situation,” he said.