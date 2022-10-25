2023: Okowa Betrayed South, We Must Truncate His Ambition – Omo-Agege Tells Delta Residents

Ovie Omo-Agege, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Delta, has accused Ifeanyi Okowa of “betraying” the south.

Omo-Agege, deputy senate president, spoke on Monday when he inaugurated his campaign council in Asaba, Delta’s capital city.

In the build-up to the presidential primaries of political parties, governors of the southern states had said the next president of the country should come from the region.

Speaking at the event on Monday, Omo-Agege stated that Delta residents should work against Okowa, who is currently vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He hosted a meeting of southern governors here in Asaba where a resolution was taken that it was the turn for a southern president,” Omo-Agege said.

“But he turned around to betray his people. We must work to truncate his ambition. He can’t go anywhere.”

The senator also stated that there is a need for his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to take charge of Delta which is currently governed by the PDP administration of Okowa.

“All of you here are members of the campaign council. Every party member, right from the wards to the state level, is charged with delivering the party,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“So, I urge everyone here to go back home to your wards, spread the good news that the APC has come to deliver the people of Delta.

“As you vote for Omo-Agege to be your governor, don’t forget that we need our men in all positions. We must deliver our senators in the three senatorial districts.

“As you spread the message, don’t forget that as a party, we have a mandate to deliver our presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It has to be APC all the way.

“Here in Delta, 2023 is our turn. The decision has been taken and that is what I have come here today to tell you all.”