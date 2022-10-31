Ahmed Musa Gifts N3m To Flamingos

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa has gifted Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team N3m for winning the bronze medal at the U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

Nigeria overcame Germany 3-2 through penalties in the third-place match after the full-time score ended 3-3 in Mumbai on Sunday.

“Three million waiting for Flamingos in Abuja.Congratulations,” Musa tweeted, while celebrating Flamingos’ historic achievement.

Sunday’s victory for Nigeria made them the second African side to win bronze at the U-17 level. Ghana won the bronze medal at the 2012 edition of the tournament.

Flamingos scored first and were up 3-0 before the Germans staged a dramatic comeback late to tie the third-place match 3-3.