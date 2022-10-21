Buhari Inaugurates APC Presidential Campaign Council

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

President Buhari presided over the unveiling event at the State House in Abuja with the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and other party stakeholders present.

Also Read: APC Smuggled My Name Into Presidential Campaign List – CAN Member

In his welcome address, Adamu reportedly said with the formal inauguration of the PCC, the party is set to crush all opposition on the way to its victory during the election next year.

President Buhari is also expected to, at the inauguration of the PCC, unveil the action plan for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.