Defend Yourselves – TY Danjuma Renews Call For Self-Defence

Retired General T.Y Danjuma has again called on Nigerians to take up arms against terrorists and bandits.

The former Minister of Defence made a similar call in 2018, a comment which pitched him against the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his goodwill message at the presentation of staff of office to 25 Aku-Uka of Wukari in Taraba State, Manu Ishaku Adda Ali, on Saturday, Danjuma alleged that the Armed Forces were either unwilling to defend the country or that Nigeria is under siege.

He stated that it is sad that Nigeria, the biggest black country in the world, is under siege by terrorists who are trying to root out the citizens.

“As a soldier, the best defence is attack. Right now, we are all sitting ducks. These people are armed to the teeth with weapons of mass destruction but we don’t have them. We have the numbers and the land belongs to us. They are trying to colonise us and take over our lands. Your majesty, you must unite our people to defend themselves.

“I will not give you arms. Find out how the people who have it got it and use the same means to acquire arms and defend yourselves. This beautiful land called Nigeria is being brought to ruin by absolutely useless criminals. How do they get here? We know some of them may even be here. My prayer is that God Almighty that has given us this land will give us the courage to face these enemies and chase them out. This we must do, otherwise, Nigeria is finished.

“We must find out the source of the arms of terrorists; Nigerians should equally find a means of arming themselves to face the terrorists,” he said.