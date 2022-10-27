‘Documents, Records Intact’ – WAEC Says After Fire Engulfed Yaba Office

The Management of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has revealed that documents and records stored in its office in Yaba in Lagos are intact despite the fire that engulfed its office early Wednesday.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the multi-storey office complex of the Council went up in flames on Wednesday.

According to reports, several people were trapped in the building as the fire raged.

Many Trapped As Fire Guts WAEC Office In Lagos

A brief statement from the examination body said the fire that engulfed its facility in Lagos in the early hours of Wednesday has been put out by a combined team of fire-fighters, adding that no life was lost in the inferno.

“The Management of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), wishes to use this medium to inform the general public that there was an early morning fire incident at the WAEC National Office, Yaba, Lagos. It was swiftly contained by a combined team of firefighters.

“Thankfully, no life was lost and all important documents and records are intact.”