FIFA U-17 WWC: Flamingos Defeat US To Advance To First-Ever Semi-Final

Nigeria women’s U-17 team, known as the Flamingos, defeated the United States of America (USA) on Friday, to qualify for the semi-final stage of the Under 17 Women World Cup for the first time.

The Flamingos had to overcome adverse weather conditions at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, which shifted the game by some minutes, to defeat US for the first time in many tries.

The Flamingos started the game by maintaining their defensive shape. After a foul on Amina Bello in the opposition box, which led to a penalty, Nigeria took an early lead in the 26th minute through Omamuzo Edafe, who converted the spot kick.

The USA continued to put pressure on the Flamingos, and in the 40th minute, they found the back of the net through an Amelia Villarreal equalizer. Both sides went to the halftime break 1-1 scoreline.

The USA continued mounting pressure on the Flamingos throughout the second half but could not score.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw, and since there was no extra time, the game went straight to penalties, and the Flamingos triumphed 4-3.