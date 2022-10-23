Insecurity: Atiku Pledges To Create State Police If Elected

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abubakar Atiku, has promised to create state police to address the security challenges in the country if elected in next year’s general election.

Atiku made the pledge on Saturday in Benin during the PDP presidential campaign rally in Edo State.

“I am here in Edo State to restate my five-point programmes which are restoring security, unifying Nigeria, education for all, reviving the economy and building infrastructure for the people,” he said.

Atiku revealed that his administration will unify the country by giving every part a sense of belonging, saying, “You will not be excluded in anything.”

He stated that he would restore security in the country by ensuring that there are more police personnel on the roads and equip them so that Nigerians can travel day and night as well as go to the farms without any threat.

Atiku said, “To do this, we would devolve power to the state and local governments so that they have their own local police to tackle insecurity in the country. We shall make sure your local police don’t harass you.”