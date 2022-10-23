Strike: ASUU Files Appeal Against Industrial Court Judgment

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has again filed an appeal seeking the nullification of the judgment of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria which ruled that the lecturers must return to the classroom.

The Counsel for ASUU, Femi Falana, SAN made this known while speaking with some reporters in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Saturday.

Recall that Justice Hamman Polycarp of the Industrial Court had on September 21, ordered the striking lecturers to return to work.

However, the union filed an appeal before the Appeal Court in Abuja, intending to set aside the Industrial Court judgment.

However, the appellate court noted that it would not hear ASUU’s appeal should the union fail to obey the lower court’s ruling.

The Appeal Court, therefore, on October 7, ordered the striking lecturers to resume work with immediate effect.

The 8-month strike was suspended on October 14. Academic activities have fully resumed in some Public Universities while others have scheduled their resumption for the coming days.

Falana said yesterday that the fresh appeal was filed the same day the prolonged industrial action was suspended.

He, however, said, “date for a hearing has not been fixed yet”.