Kanu To Remain In Detention As Appeal Court Stays Execution Of Its Judgement

The Appeal Court, Abuja has granted an application by the Federal Government for stay of execution on its judgment dismissing charges against leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

The appellate court suspended its judgment execution of the judgment, which had ordered the federal government to release Kanu on Friday.

Justice Haruna Tsanammi who gave the directive, equally instructed that the Supreme Court receive the decision’s outcome within seven days for a prompt hearing.

With this ruling, Kanu, will remain in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) until the Supreme Court hears the matter.

Kanu, who is being sued by the Federal Government at the Federal High Court in Abuja on accusations that verge on treasonable crime and terrorism, was released by the Court of Appeal on October 13.

A three-person panel of the Court of Appeal, asserted that the Federal High Court lacked the jurisdiction to try him, given his kidnapping and extraordinary rendition to Nigeria in flagrant violation of the OAU treaty and protocol on extradition.