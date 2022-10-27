Ondo Varsity Lecturer Wins $15,000 Swedish Research Grant

Mr. Maxwell Adeyemi, a lecturer in the Animal Production and Health Department of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, has won an International Foundation for Science (IFS) research grant worth 15,000 U.S. dollars.

This was made known through a statement signed by Mr. Paul Adeagbo, Deputy Director, Information, Protocol and Public Relations, OAUSTECH, on Wednesday in Okitipupa.

The IFS, won by the 35-year-old researcher, was sponsored by the Government of Sweden for early career scholars.

Adeyemi, in his doctoral programme in Animal Science at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun, focused his research on the “Nutritive Evaluation of Cassava plant Meals as Diet in Life Cycle Feeding of Pigs.”

“The OAUSTECH academic was once a winner of the MTN Science and Technology Scholarship Phase II, with which he funded his university education for three consecutive years (2010 – 2013).

“The animal scientist is also a winner of the CLIFF-GRADS Doctoral Fellowship, sponsored by the Government of New Zealand.

“The CLIFF-GRADS affords him a six-month stay in the Universidad Technologica Nacional (UTN), Argentina, where he will work on greenhouse gases mitigation strategies of the different diary productive systems of Argentina,” Adeagbo said.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor OAUSTECH, Prof. Temi Ologunorisa, congratulated the scholar and wished him brilliant success in his research endeavours.

He further encouraged other staff members to emulate the young scholar and researcher.

Adeyemi, who joined OAUSTECH as an Assistant Lecturer in the School of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources on Nov. 1, 2018, is expected to commence the Swedish IFS research in mid-March 2023.