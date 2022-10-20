Peter Obi Takes Boat Ride To Visit Flood Victims In Benue (Video)

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi on Thursday went on a boat ride to empathise with flood victims in Benue State.

Recall Obi announced on Wednesday that he will be suspending his presidential campaign to sympathise with victims of the ongoing flooding across the country.

In a video, Obi can be seen boarding a local boat and riding on it as he takes an inspection of the flooding with residents cheering him on.

READ ALSO: If I Were Not In PDP, You Will See Me Working For Peter Obi – Ortom

Benue State government recently confirmed that no fewer than 24 persons had lost their lives in 12 Local Government Areas of the State to the surging flood, while 74 others sustained serious injuries.

Watch video below: