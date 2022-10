Nigerian rapper and activist, Folarin Falana professionally known as Falz has celebrated his 32nd birthday with a goofy photo.

The singer clocked 32 today, October 27th.

The “Soft Work” crooner has taken to his Instagram to delight fans with goofy photos of himself.

He captioned the photo with, “32” accompanied by a cake emoji.

See post below: