Time Will Reveal Killers Of Seven People In My Convoy – Apostle Suleman

General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has said he knows the shooters that fired live rounds at his convoy and killed seven people.

After narrowly escaping an assassination on Thursday evening in Auchi, Mr. Suleman released a short video in which he alleged that there had been attempts to kill him since 2017.

The cleric, who had just returned from Tanzania, explained that the shooters fired directly at the vehicle conveying him and his family, but he survived with his wife and children.

He disclosed that seven people, including at least three police officers, were killed in the attack.

Information Nigeria had earlier reported that criminals attacked the convoy of Mr. Suleman around 5:00 p.m on Thursday.

Mr. Suleman disclosed that the attackers “expect” him to mention their names to the public, but he won’t because they will likely “deny” the allegations.

“They decided to make an attempt on my life. I just escaped an assassination attempt where seven people were killed. My car was attacked, they opened bullets on my car, they kept spraying it with bullets, my wife and kid were there,” Mr. Suleman said.

“The escort’s car with the police, they kill the policemen and the other escort vehicle. We lost seven people. We were all moving in a convoy.

“People expect me to come out and mention their names, so they will come out to deny. I won’t do that.”

The preacher added, “But the truth of the matter is that you can’t kill me. My life is in the hand of God.”

He said that the attack put his family into mourning as he prayed for the deceased.

“You don’t have an idea of the things that happened in 2017, the people behind it. You may come and do your own thing, but it is beyond what you are thinking,” Mr. Suleman said.

“I’m alive for those who have been calling. I’m well, my family is fine. I feel bad for the lives that have been taken. We are mourning, but Jesus is lord. And for all those who were killed, may their soul rest in peace.”

He emphasised that time will eventually reveal the truth.

“I want Nigerians to know that a coordinated liar swallows an uncoordinated truth. With time the truth will come out,” Mr. Suleman said.

The Edo police spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, disclosed that investigations had begun to fish out the assailants.

One suspect was reportedly taken into custody by a local vigilante group.