2022 World Cup: Top Star Of Each African Team In Qatar

The Qatar 2022 World Cup finally kicks off today and five African countries will be representing the continent and one of them will be hoping to, for the very first time, win the global football showpiece.

The five African teams at the mundial include Ghana, Tunisia, Senegal, Morocco, and Cameroon, and for the first time ever at the tournament, all the African teams will be managed by local coaches, which analysts say will boost the profiles of African coaches in the continent.

Cameroon legend, Rigobert Song, will be at the dugout for the Indomitable Lions; Aliou Cisse will be managing the Teranga Lions of Senagal; Otto Addo heads the team for the Black Stars of Ghana; Walid Regragui will be leading the Atlas Lions of Morocco; while Jalel Kadri is the head coach of the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

The following are the biggest star for each of the five African sides at the football festival:

THOMAS PARTEY OF GHANA

The Super Eagles of Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup after being unable to defeat the Black Stars of Ghana, thanks to the brilliant performance of Arsenal star, Thomas Partey who scored the decisive goal that gave the Black Stars the World Cup ticket. He has been in superb form for Arsenal who now sit on top of the English Premier League.

KALIDOU KOULIBALY OF SENEGAL

The injury of their Bayern Munich star, Sadio Mane that ruled him out of the tournament is a huge blow for Senegal. However, the next major star of the reigning African champions that all eyes will be on, is the team skipper, Kalidou Koulibaly who recently moved to Chelsea.

ERIC MAXIM CHOUPO-MOTING OF CAMEROON

33-year-old Choupo-Moting is the key player for Cameroon and has been of major importance for Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich. He’s the most experienced of all his teammates at the football event.

Choupo-Moting will be hoping to replicate his current club form into the national team.

WAHBI KHAZRI OF TINUSIA

Wahbi Khazri, the 31-year-old Montpellier player and national team captain, will be looked up to by his team mates to go all the way. The formidable North African side, will be making its sixth appearance at the World Cup.

ACHRAF HAKIMI OF MOROCCO

The Moroccan national team will be banking of their star, Achraf Hakimi who is rated as one of the best full backs in the world, and the most expensive defender in Ligue 1 history, to go far in the tournament.