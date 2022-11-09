Sadio Mane To Miss World Cup For Senegal Due To Injury

Senegal will be without their striker Sadio Mane at this year’s Qatar 2022 World Cup after he picked up an injury while in action for Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

The 30-year-old was forced off during Bayern Munich’s 6-1 victory over Werder Bremen.

Bayern’s assistant coach Dino Toppmoller suggested after the game on Tuesday that Mane had been hit on the leg” and that the injury was “not too serious.

Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann suggested scans would be needed to determine the extent of the injury.

But on Wednesday morning, French outlet L’Equipe claimed Mane has now been ruled out of the tournament which starts on November 20.