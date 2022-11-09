Nkechi Blessing Sends Note To Men Professing Love In Her DM

Controversial Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has dropped a message for the young men professing love to her via direct message on Instagram.

The mother-of-one referred to the men as “small small boys” and told them their actions would not get her attention. In her words:

“All this small small boys thinks sending me loved up DM’s every morning will get my attention..

“Lmao *Sis is TAKEN and attention cannot be divided.”

Last month, Nkechi flaunted her new relationship online, and the move sparked reactions from her fans. She pushed back critics who criticised her for flaunting the relationship online.