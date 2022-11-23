2023 Polls: Tinubu Promises To Recharge Lake Chad

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to continue the exploration works in all frontier basins in the country especially recharge Lake Chad.

Tinubu made the pledge on Tuesday at the ground-breaking ceremony for oil drilling at Kalmani Area of Gongola Basin located between Bauchi and Gombe states.

Tunde Rahman, media aide to Tinubu in Abuja on Tuesday, said the ceremony presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, was the first oil drilling project in the Northern part of the country.

“I would like to commend President Buhari and the NNPC team for being steadfast and for the hard work.”

The APC presidential flagbearer assured of his commitment to the good works that the present administration had started and promised to bring about their full realization.

The former Lagos Governor said: “To ensure overall energy security and resource mobilization for our country, if elected, we shall continue the ongoing exploration works in all frontier basins in line with the new Petroleum Industry Act of 2021.

“We will intensify oil search on Borno Basin, Sokoto Basin, Bida Basin, Anambra Basin and other basins.

“Mr. President, I join you in anticipation of the full delivery of the projects and other projects of this nature in future.”

Together at the event was his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima; Governors Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa).

Present also were Chairman of Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam; former Chairman of Economic and Financial Crime Commission, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and many others