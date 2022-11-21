2023 Presidency: Election Of Tinubu In Kano A Done Deal, Group Tells Supporters

Director of the North-West Tinubu/Shettima campaign support group, Bappa Babba-Danagundi has boasted that the success of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is an accomplished feat.

This was made known following a Permanent Voter Cards’ walk show which took place in Kano on Sunday.

The walk show which started from the Emir’s palace in the ancient city and reached its end at the Government House cenotaph roundabout where Governor Abdullahi Ganduje received the support group had reflections of many performances by power bike riders, horse riders, musicians, men and women cladded in different attires of the political party.

“I thank the Almighty God for the successful conduct of this event which shows how people have accepted and responded to our mobilisation activities for the success of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the coming 2023 general election.

“It is clear that the Tinubu presidency in Kano is a done deal,” he declared.

Security officers and first aid workers were seen ensuring the safety of those present and managing the traffic which brought most parts of the city to a stalemate.

Reports show that no fewer than 23 persons slumped among the crowd that caused gridlock during the march.