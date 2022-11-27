Adeleke, Deputy Take Oath Of Office in Osun

The newly elected Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke and his deputy, Kola Adewusi, have taken the oath of office and allegiance.

The Chief Judge of Osun State, Justice Oyebola Ojo, on Sunday, administered the oath of office on Ademola Adeleke as the 6th executive Governor of the state.

Read also: Davido Makes First Public Appearance After Son’s Death, Attends Adeleke’s Governorship Inauguration In Osun

Adeleke came into the venue in a convoy of vehicles at about 11:20am and completed taken his oath was administered at 11:48 am. Shortly after, the deputy governor, Kola Adewusi, took his oath.

Present at Osogbo City Stadium to witness the event were dignitaries that included the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate and his running mate, Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa respectively, the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom.