Davido Makes First Public Appearance After Son’s Death, Attends Adeleke’s Governorship Inauguration In Osun

Popular Nigerian artiste, Davido has made his first public appearance after the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

The singer is in Osun state for the inauguration of his uncle and governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke which takes place today, November 27th.

Davido was spotted with his family and friends as they prepare for the inauguration.

His logistics manager, Isreal DMW shared photos of him and the singer at the event.

He captioned the photos with, “Oga, no go ever minus, we outside @adeleke_01 Osun State Governor”.

See post below: