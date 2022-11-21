Davido’s Daughter, Imade Celebrates His 30th Birthday With Heartfelt Message

Sophia Momodu‘s daughter, Imade Aurora Adeleke, celebrates her father, Davido, as he marks his 30th birthday, today November 21st.

Despite Davido’s break from social media since the loss of his first son, fans and well-wishers celebrate the music icon’s birthday.

The 7-year-old Imade took to the image-sharing platform, Instagram, to share a family photo of herself with the singer and his other two kids, including the late Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Sharing the photo, Sophia’s daughter celebrated the singer while wishing him abundant joy, love, and peace for his birthday.

“Happy birthday daddy! I wish you peace, joy & love” Imade captioned the beautiful photo.

