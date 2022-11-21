Fans Disappointed As Tems Pushes Album Release To 2023

Talented Nigerian singer Tems has replied to a fan who described her as ‘lazy’ on Twitter.

The passionate fan, @TinnyTolani slammed Tems over her failure to meet the promise she made about releasing her album this year.

The fan wrote: ’@temsbaby promised us an album this year, but as we no come hear anything like this nko.’

Tems replied: ‘Next year!’

Another fan called Efuru blasted the singer over her inability to release an album since she became famous.

Efuru wrote: ‘Next year loun, loun. Nah, why I no dey take female artiste serious, they don’t have that hustle spirit like men. Little fame like this, they will start doing anyhow.’

Replying, the singer said: ‘SHIOT UP! You won’t last a day doing this shit.’