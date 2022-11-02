Ancelotti Breaks Ferguson’s Record To Become Manager With Highest Number Of UCL Match Wins

Real Madrid manager Carlos Ancelotti has surpassed former Manchester United coach, Sir Alex Ferguson to become the gaffer with the highest number of match wins in the history of the Champions League after leading his team to a convincing 5-1 win against Celtic.

Ancelotti was tied with Ferguson on 102 wins before the Champions League game on Wednesday.

Victory for Madrid tonight pushed him to 103, and is now ahead of Manchester United’s legendary manager, Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ancelotti’s first win in the champions league came 25 years ago while he was manager of Parma, and the win was against Turkish side Galatasaray. Since then, the manager has won the champions league trophy four times.