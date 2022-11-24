Bola Tinubu Bags Chieftaincy Title In Ebonyi

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, on Thursday, reportedly bagged a chieftaincy title in Ebonyi State.

Tinubu got the title, “Dike Di Ora Nma 1 of Ebonyi State” ahead of the presidential campaign rally, scheduled to hold on Thursday at the Pa Ngele Oruta township stadium in the state capital.

According to Chooks Oko, an aide to the Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, Tinubu was given the title of ‘Dike Di Ora Nma’ which means ‘Hero that is loved by the people.

’The conferment took place during a town hall meeting on Wednesday in the state.

An APC supporter, DOlusegun, had also posted on Twitter a photo of the APC presidential candidate dressed in a full Igbo-regalia and flanked by some women presenting a wrapped gift item, with the caption, “Asiwaju bags Chieftaincy Title In Ebonyi State.

“He Is Now The DIKE DI ORA NMA 1 Of Ebonyi State.”