Buhari Appoints Lauretta Onochie As NDDC Chairperson

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of his Special Adviser on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie as the substantive Chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

READ ALSO: APC Used The Picture I Took When I Was 12 Years, As ‘Young Tinubu’ In Their Documentaries – Donald Duke Laments

Buhari’s letter which was read at plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday, also named 15 others as members of the Board.

Onochie is currently the Special Adviser on Social Media to the president.

Details later…