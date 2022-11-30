Craig David To Perform In Lagos, Asake, Wizkid Also Listed

British singer and songwriter, Craig David, is expected in Nigeria in December to be one of the headline performers in this year’s in the annual Flytime Fest.

The American artist is set to perform on Day 1 of the event which kicks off on 21st December in Lagos with Rhythm Unplugged.

Other artiste billed to perform at the multi-day celebration of Nigerian entertainment and popular culture include Asake and Wizkid scheduled for Day 2 and Day 3 of the show, alongside many other artist.

DAY 1 – Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged. Pioneer, Craig David, brings chart-topping anthems alongside a dynamic star lineup of 20+ Headlining Artists, including Wande Coal, Adekunle Gold, Omah Lay, Mayorkun, Teni, Reekado Banks & more.

DAY 2 – Larger-than-life, Mr. Money With The Vibe, ASAKE will bring a sensational persona that has captured audiences like wildfire. His soulful and trailblazing persona will alight our stages this December.

DAY 3 – Grammy-nominated StarBoy returns to our stages for an ultimate experience. A night amongst the stars, WIZKID never fails to deliver a vibrant star-filled performance.