Cristiano Ronaldo Is Bigger Than Michael Jordan, NBA – Cassper Nyovest

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest, has opined that Cristiano Ronaldo is bigger than the National Basketball Association which is the major professional basketball league in the United States.

Cassper made this known via his verified Twitter account yesterday while reacting to a tweet which suggested that Ronaldo is bigger than NBA legend, Michael Jordan.

ALSO READ: NPFL Side, Lobi Stars Deny Reports Linking Ronaldo To Them

Fans of Ronaldo and Jordan tried to argue why their fave is bigger than the other under the tweet, but Cassper commented to declare that Ronaldo is bigger than Jordan and the NBA.

Cassper wrote:”Ronaldo is bigger than the NBA, forget Jordan.”