NPFL Side, Lobi Stars Deny Reports Linking Ronaldo To Them

Nigerian side Lobi Stars have denied reports linking Cristiano Ronaldo to the club after his release from Manchester United.

Ronaldo’s contract was terminated by Manchester United earlier in the week after the Portuguese interview with journalist Piers Morgans was released. He heavily criticized Manchester United, Erik Ten Hag, and others in the interview.

Reports have indicated that the Makurdi-based side were eyeing the 37-year-old, but the club has denied such links.

“Please be informed that #WeAreLobi is yet to make any contact with representatives of #CristianoRonaldo following his release from Manchester United,” the Nigeria Professional Football League said in a tweet on their verified handle late Wednesday.

“We wish him the best & #LobiStars will make no further comment on this.”

Since Ronaldo’s exit from Manchester United, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has attracted interest from several clubs worldwide.