Half-Salary: FG Won’t Pay Lecturers For Work Undone – Education Minister Insists

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) members will not be paid for work that has not been completed, according to the Federal Government.

Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education, refuted claims that the federal government was seeking to treat academics like casual workers by paying them on a pro rata basis on Wednesday at the state house in Abuja.

Also Read: ASUU Slams Ngige For Authorising Payment Of Half-Month Salaries

“The strike has been called off and the government has paid them what is due to them,” Adamu said.

He said the position of the government is quite clear, adding that “the government is not going to pay anyone for work not done”.